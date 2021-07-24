Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput fans trend 'SSR As Manny Won World' as the film completes a year of its release

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi was released this day last year. Yes, it's a year that the Hindi adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars was released on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar. The film was released posthumously after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. It was a very emotional moment for everyone when the film was released as Sushant Singh Rajput's demise had shaken up the entire nation. Fans of the actor had made sure that the film was a huge hit. They kept the film trending on social media. And even now as you read this, ardent SSR fans are celebrating one year of Dil Bechara's release. Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea Chakraborty pens a heartbreaking note for the Chhichhore actor; says, 'There is no life without you'

A fan wrote, "The world changes from year to year; Our lives, from day to day. But our memory of you, my dear, Shall never pass away. SSR As Manny Won World," another one wrote, "Manny is never ending emotion for us...... He made us smiling and crying at the same time ... #DilBechara is my last movie . SSR As Manny Won World." Another fan poured her heart out saying, "Honestly? I'm not seri. Hurts like hell. Wounds heal but scars remain. There'll always be void, slowing turning into a black hole, engulfing me into that dark night when stars forgot to shine. Never saw anyone like u & never will. Impossible to get over u... SSR As Manny Won World."

Back when Dil Bechara had released on Disney + Hotstar, the film had crashed the app as millions of Sushant Singh Rajput fans had been streaming it online and celebrate Sushant's life. Dil Bechara also starred Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan, Michael Muthu and Subbalakshmi in key roles as well. The film had also been embroiled in controversies. It had been delayed for a couple of years before it was finally released.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residential apartment on 14 June 2020.