and are coming together yet again! And we are sure that they'll create magic on-screen again with their sizzling HOT chemistry in 's next directorial venture, Pathan. Siddharth and YRF chief - are planning a visual treat like never before for audiences after WAR. And it looks like the producer-director combo is going to set a new benchmark with a visual extravaganza with their next offering, Pathan. Ever since the reports of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone being paired together for the action-thriller surfaced, the fans of the on-screen duo have been growing impatient and eagerly awaiting for some or the other deets about the film or pertaining to the actors. And here it is. SRK and Deepika are all set to shoot one of the most electrifying songs set in one of the most expensive and exquisite travel destinations of Europe, Mallorca. Uh-huh! You read that right. Also Read - Birthday Special: Ranbir Kapoor's 11 SHOCKING link-ups and relationships before he lost his heart to Alia Bhatt

A source informs, "The aim is to make Pathan a visual spectacle that no one has seen before and Sid Anand and YRF is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this ambitious goal! Pathan team heads to Spain where they will be shooting in a grand destination like Mallorca, Cadiz (a stunning port city) and Vejer De La Frontera (one of the most picturesque hilltop town’s in Europe). The team will be in Spain from October 10th to the 31st.” Also Read - 7 times Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor made headlines for his fall-out with Bollywood celebs

The most interesting part is that none of the Bollywood films has ever been shot in this scenic location ever. “No other Bollywood film has ever shot in these places so audiences, who haven’t been to these expensive and exquisite places, will see them for the first time! Visually these settings will add grandeur and lavishness to the film,” the trade source added. Also Read - When Deepika Padukone spoke up openly about Ranbir Kapoor's infidelity, called herself 'foolish' for trusting him

Furthermore, it is said that SRK and Deepika will be presented in a never seen before manner in this big-scale song. "Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika will also shoot a massive song in Mallorca! It will present the two in their never seen before avatars and it will be the biggest song that people have ever seen in terms of scale and mounting," says the source.

"When you have two of the biggest superstars of the country, you have to create a visual extravaganza like never before and the makers want to do justice to the pairing they have in Pathan. It will be a sensational shoot, to say the least,” the source said before signing off.