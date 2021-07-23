Poonam Pandey revisits the horrific ordeal post Hotshots makers leaked her credentials; terms the association as the 'biggest mistake of her life'

's husband, Raj Kundra has been kept in judicial custody following his arrest on Monday (19 July 2021). The actress's businessman husband was nabbed for allegedly producing and publishing pornographic content through mobile apps. Several people have come out and given their opinions on the matter. Poonam Pandey, who had filed a case against Raj Kundra and associates has opened up on her horrible ordeal when the makers of the application threatened her to sign a contract. Raj Kundra and his associate, Saurabh Kushwah, worked for a company called Armsprime, states a report in ETimes. Poonam Pandey had recorded her statement on 9 December 2019. She had to move to Bombay High Court when the police refused to file an FIR. Also Read - Raj Kundra pornography case: How are Gehana Vasisth, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey and others involved in the alleged porn racket? Watch video

Now, while talking to the Bombay Times, Poonam Pandey recalled her horrible ordeal. The actress calls it the biggest mistake of her life. She said, "I remember writing emails to those associated with Armsprime (a company that created apps for celebrities), including Raj Kundra, regarding the theft of my content and invading my personal space just to make a few bucks. That was unacceptable. I had written them emails to stop using my content on their app even after I terminated my contract with them. I told them specifically that what they were doing amounted to fraud and theft. The reply I got from them was that we welcome your legal action, and this reply was from Raj Kundra himself." Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Gehana Vasisth SLAMS Poonam Pandey's allegations against him; says 'she makes MMS videos where she shows her private parts'

Poonam Pandey revealed that she wanted to take down the app that Armsprime created in her name. However, they threatened her to sign a contract with another app, Hotshots. "When I signed an MOU with them, which lasted for a month, it became clear that they were cheating and were extremely unprofessional. I terminated my contract with immediate effect. Getting into a professional collaboration with these people was the biggest mistake I made in my life. They are frauds. My life became an open book. I went through another level of trauma. I cursed myself for sharing my passwords and credentials with their team. When we reached out to Raj’s team, we were told that we won’t be paid until I signed a contract with them and started working with them again. I flatly refused. How could I do it knowing that these guys hacked into my accounts and personal space? Yeh log samajhte kya hain khud ko? He couldn’t convince me because he knew that I wasn’t relying on just his app for work. In fact, I wanted to terminate any and all association with Armsprime. I wanted the app they had created in my name, taken off the internet. Shortly after, I was approached by Raj Kundra personally to be a part of another app — by the name of ‘HotShots’. It was 100% pure blackmail. It was like — Do this or suffer the consequences. On my refusal, my private mobile numbers were leaked on the internet on the aforementioned app." Also Read - Raj Kundra case: Poonam Pandey RECALLS being forced to sign the contract for the Hotshots app and what happened when she refused

She added, "I approached the police to file a complaint against the company for leaking my phone numbers with a message ‘Call me and I will strip for you’, and they told me that they would have to investigate. I don’t know what happened there and later, I came to know that he had backed out from the company around the same time when I was trying to lodge a complaint against him and his associates. Even if that’s true, the theft of data took place before he resigned from the company. Court case wahaan par bana unke against. That’s why the Bombay High Court took the matter very seriously. I had all the proof to substantiate my claims."

"Back then I thought that I had screwed up by sharing my credentials with them. However, today it’s obvious that these guys cheat people. Jo bhi hai, jaisa bhi ho raha hai and the way things are moving, it’s for everyone to see," Poonam said before signing off.

Last year in February, Raj Kundra had told BT, "I had invested in a company called Armsprime Media last year, which makes apps for celebrities. I am not aware of the petition as I exited the venture in December 2019 with a sale to the current shareholders."