Raj Kundra case: Poonam Pandey RECALLS being forced to sign the contract for the Hotshots app and what happened when she refused

Poonam Pandey had filed a criminal case against Raj Kundra and his associates with Bombay High Court a while ago. On Monday (19 July 2021), Raj Kundra was nabbed by Mumbai's Crime Branch for allegedly running an international adult film racket. Poonam Pandey had earlier opened up on Kundra's arrest saying that her heart goes out to and the kids. And now, the actress has recalled the incident when she was forced to sign a contract with the app. "I was threatened and forced to sign a contract which stated — I have to shoot, pose and look a certain way according to their will or else, they'd leak all of my personal stuff," read a report in Times of India.

Poonam Pandey further revealed that her number was indeed leaked and she started getting calls. Poonam also added that she also felt unsafe at her home. She added, "When I wasn't in favour of signing and decided to terminate the contract, they leaked my personal mobile number along with messages like, 'Call me now, I will strip for you' on the app. I still remember, after that, I started receiving calls from all over, not in dozens but thousands, at odd hours, asking me for explicit services. People started sending me pornographic images and videos. I even left my home in fear that something bad will happen to me. It felt so scary."

The actress has urged every girl out there who has faced such circumstances to come out and speak. She said, "Despite being warned by my lawyers, I am giving this statement — If Raj Kundra can do this heinous crime with me--I am still a known personality--then imagine the kind of trouble he must have caused for the mass people too. How and where do we stop this? It's really impossible to judge. Hence, I am urging every person, specially every girl out there to raise their voice and speak up, if they are going through something similar too."