ICYMI: Here's why Boycott Radhika Apte is trending on Twitter

is trending on Twitter. The actress is known to take up slightly eccentric and artsy films. She has been experimenting with the characters, films and mediums. However, today, Radhika Apte is trending on Twitter, not for a film or new project but for one of the most bizarre reasons. Netizens are slamming Radhika for promoting obscene content. Given her body of work, they have decided to boycott her films altogether. Now, this is also somehow linked to the Raj Kundra case. Yes, some Twitter users have slammed Radhika and also other Bollywood celebrities for keeping mum on his arrest and the alleged pornography content creation. They are of opinion that the celebrities only take to social media when talking about injustice and hurting religious sentiments. But just 'Boycott Radhika Apte' is trending on Twitter because of her films like , Hunterr to name a few. They have slammed Radhika saying that she is 'working against our Indian culture.' Check out the tweets of the Twitter users here: Also Read - Kahaani helmer Sujoy Ghosh starts shooting web series for Netflix - read details

Audience watch these movies and make these movies successful, then it becomes a trend that actresses does these type of roles then why this trend #BoycottRadhikaApte ?

Stop watching these movies & make the actors realize that we don't need this content so that they do good roles. — Mushtaqsyeed88 (@mushtaqsyeed88) August 13, 2021

Shame On Bollywood. Bollywood is destroying Indian Culture #BoycottRadhikaApte — Sadhvi Prachi (@Sadhvi_prachi) August 13, 2021

FOR MONEY RADHIKA IS SPOILING CULTURE VIA NUDE SCENES ?#BoycottRadhikaApte@beingarun28 — Nill hindu (@nilhindu07) August 13, 2021

When it comes to Kathua entire #Bollywood gang was with Placard

Why these people silent on #RajKundra ?

Habit of bollywood to defame degrad our culture #BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/vw6is9ki2v — Nandini Idnani?? (@idnani_nandini) August 13, 2021

Bollywood was first to hold placard for Kathua case to defame hindus, Farhan, Tapsee, Swara, etc said CAA is against Mus|ims But when it comes to Raj Kundra, everyone has swallowed kilos of Fevicol.#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/3bmB8T3PYZ — रवि तिवारी (@Ravi58904383) August 13, 2021

When child is raped in Temple ??? When child is raped in Mosque?? ??? What sort of Secularism is this ...#BoycottRadhikaApte@beingarun28 @YogiDevnath2 pic.twitter.com/AwlAU8q9i4 — आकाश गुप्ता (छ.ग.)TPN (@theakg146) August 13, 2021

Bollywood always targets the ancient religion and traditions of Bharat.#BoycottRadhikaApte — Nill hindu (@nilhindu07) August 13, 2021

Apart from her films, in May, Radhika Apte grabbed headlines when she opened up on her nude video that was leaked. The actress was horrified by the same. The clip was from Parched and defending her scene, she had said that the script needed it. She revealed that she did not step out for days after the clip was leaked online as everyone from her driver to stylist recognised her. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte, Neha Sharma to star in Shirish Kunder's short film!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika Apte had been away from Hindi projects for some time before she was seen in Raat Akeli Hai, a crime thriller, film that was released on the OTT platform. She is currently shooting for another OTT project called Monica, Oh My Darling. She also has Undercover, a spy-thriller film wherein she plays the role of a housewife who is an undercover agent. Also Read - Radhika Apte's next a psychological thriller titled Phobia!