Raj Kundra case: Associate Yash Thakur claims he has been falsely framed by Mumbai Police for the distribution of pornographic content – read report

On 19 July 2021, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly the production and distribution of pornographic content through mobile applications. The businessman has denied all the allegations. However, it was reported that the police had found chats that were leaked which led to his arrest. Several names have cropped up who have been linked to the case and one such name, reports state, is Yash Thakur aka Arvind Shrivastava. He, too, just like Raj Kundra have denied all the allegations levelled against him by Mumbai Police. He further said that he is a victim of extortion and is being framed because he refused to pay up.

Now, he has sent a letter to Mumbai Police in which through his lawyer, he said that he has filed an application in the magistrate court requesting to unfreeze his and his family's bank accounts. Talking about the extortion, Yash Thakur aka Arvind Shrivastava revealed he had been getting calls for some time. It was in association with the Neufliks company. An ETimes report states him saying, "I was getting extortion calls since January 2021. I told the caller that I am not the owner of the company and I cannot pay. I was threatened to be framed and later all this happened in February."

On being accused of having a significant contribution of the alleged pornography content and association with Raj Kundra, he said. "I have clarified through my lawyer that Nuefliks is a US-based company and I was hired as a consultant. I have never spoken to Raj Kundra or any of his associates," reports Etimes.

He also clarified that he never had any transaction with Raj Kundra or any of his associates and alleged that the Senior Inspector of Police is dragging him into the case. For those not in the know, Yash Thakur aka Arvind Shrivastava has been alleged to involvement in the distribution of pornographic films in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for about two years. On the same, the report states, "It is a wrong allegation. I do not own any company. I am an IT consultant and design OTT solutions and I have submitted documents to support my side along with the audio bytes. If they still want to frame and press charges then I cannot help. This documental proof will stand in court."

Gehana Vasisht, recently alleged that the Mumbai police asked for a bribe and that his name cropping up on WhatsApp chats. He said, "I have heard Gehana’s interview where she has mentioned the police asked for money and that is true. She arranged some money. Her lawyer told me that the police were demanding money and asked me if I can arrange some more money as Gehana could manage to arrange only Rs 6 to 7 lakh." He also added, "About 10 to 15 lakh was demanded as per the call from her lawyer."

Furthermore, he called the usage of the term pornography was misleading. He said, "Calling this case a porn racket is sensationalising the news and that is completely wrong. If nudity is framed as porn, 's ‘Sacred Games’, ’s ‘Bandit Queen’ and ’s ‘Kamasutra’ also come into the category of obscene content. The Indian police is using section 67 to frame charges on us."