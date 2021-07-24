Raj Kundra's old video wherein he dished out business advice for mobile phone users goes VIRAL – watch

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, has been grabbing headlines for a week now. On Monday (19 July), the businessman was arrested for allegedly publishing and producing pornographic content through mobile applications. His lawyer denied the allegations stating that the apps created vulgar content and not porn. Raj Kundra's custody has been extended till 27 July 2021. He has further challenged his arrest calling it illegal. He has moved to Bombay High Court for the same. In his petition, through the Parinam Law, Raj Kundra, who holds a British passport and is an Overseas Citizen of India, needs to be served with a notice before the police made the arrest. And amidst all the controversy and proceedings of the case, a video where he dished out a piece of business advice to startups for mobile phone users is going viral. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Salman Khan shares Bigg Boss 15 OTT promo, netizens demand Shilpa Shetty's removal from Super Dancer 4 after Raj Kundra pornography case and more

In the video, Raj Kundra can be seen talking about targeting mobile phone users in the pandemic as a lot of people would consume content on their mobile phones. "Any kind of technology, anything that leads to people looking at their phone and using their phone. If you can give them that product… I always say, any business venture you are looking at today has to involve the mobile phone," he is heard saying in the video.

"Pandemic-proof means the mobile phone has to be used, and it has to be used in such a positive way, that your next invention has to say, 'You know what, I am going to get another 30-40-50 million users that are out there onto my product through my mobile phone and that's going to help me sell what I do.' You can work from home," Raj further says in the video. Have a look at the video here:

Raj Kundra has been accused of the transmission of pornographic content through various apps. One of the apps named is Hotshots. Since the ban of such content in the country last year, the app has been taken down by Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Police sources told PTI that certain WhatsApp chats suggested that Raj Kundra and his associates were planning to launch a new application to carry on with the business. Earlier this week, a video in which Kapil Sharma asked Raj Kundra about his income went viral.