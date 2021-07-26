Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini reacts after being dragged in Raj Kundra case; asks, 'Do these people understand the gravity of dragging a woman’s name in a porn scandal?'

Stree and Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini's name was recently dragged in the Raj Kundra pornography case. The actress has now opened up on the same and slammed the channel for dragging her name without clarifying it.