Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini reacts after being dragged in Raj Kundra case; asks, 'Do these people understand the gravity of dragging a woman’s name in a porn scandal?'

Ever since Raj Kundra was arrested last Monday (19 July) there have been various celebrities and popular faces that doled out their opinions on the matter. Actress Poonam Pandey, who had registered a case against Kundra and his associate for using her credential and forcing her to sign a contract with them. And now, Gandi Baat actress Flora Saini's name had cropped up as well. The actress' name was mentioned by a news channel while talking about Raj Kundra's pornography case. The channel alleged that Flora's name had cropped up in the WhatsApp chats that the police had found. The chats, reports state, said that Flora was being considered for a song in a film by Raj Kundra and Umesh Kamat, for one of their apps. Flora when learned about the report, she released a video clarifying the same. And now, in an interview with Bombay Times, the actress has expressed her distress on being dragged into the controversy.

"I have never interacted with Raj Kundra. This is why I spoke up. Had I kept quiet, people would have assumed I had something to hide. If two people discuss my name in a chat that doesn't mean I am aware or involved with what was being discussed. I am sure other names were also mentioned, perhaps of actresses who have done bold scenes. But since I am not from a film family, it's considered okay to drag my name without even checking with me. Do these people understand the gravity of dragging a woman's name in a porn scandal?" Flora Saini said.

The Stree actress added, "I have done one web series called Gandii Baat that was risqué or bold per se. People conveniently forget my other work like Stree, and Laxmii. So dragging me into this controversy has nothing to do with my screen image." She further added that she was never approached by Raj Kundra or the company for a web series or anything of the kind. "No, casting waale aapko kabhi kabhi phone karte hai. It is they who will call you and say, aisi web series ban rahi hai for HotShots app, would you be interested? And I said no to that as well. I don't work for new platforms as they make a certain kind of content and often the budgets are low. I am not desperate for work. I have worked in the South film industry for long enough. I did Gandii Baat because that was a challenge for me. I was a fat kid, so this was pushing the envelope for me. I have not done any bold series after that. Every actor has pushed their limits. To say, yeh ladki aise hi kaam karti hai, yeh bolna galat hai. The case deals with porn and by dragging my name into it, you are insinuating that I could be involved in it. This is a violation of my rights. Because I am not from a film family, they thought it was fine to drag my name in this. I don't want publicity of this kind!" Flora said before signing off.