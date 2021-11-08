For the last couple of days, since it's wedding season, Bollywood is also filled with rumours and reports of B-Town couples' wedding reports. It is said that and are going to tie the knot in December. Moreover, there are also rumours about duo and 's wedding. There's also reports of tying the knot with beau Vicky Jain. Fukrey stars and Richa Chadha are going to tie the knot next year. Another couple who'll soon tie the knot is and . If reports are anything to go by, it is said the CityLights duo are going to tie the knot in a three-day ceremony on 10, 11, 12 November. Uh-huh, that's right. And now, fresh deets about their wedding have come forward. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Raj and Patralekha are going to exchange vows in a traditional ceremony in the Pink City of India. Also Read - Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in this bridal saree look from Hum Do Humare Do – see pics

You would have guessed it by now. Reportedly, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha are going to tie the knot in Jaipur, Rajasthan. "They are getting married in a traditional ceremony in Jaipur. The invites are still being rolled out, and the preparations are going on in full swing. Only their near and dear ones will be a part of the wedding," the Pinkvilla report quoted a source closer to the development of the big event.

The Hum Do Humare Do actor and Love Games actress have been dating for more than 8 years now. The two of them have always been private about their relationship but don't shy away from posing together for the paparazzi whenever seen out and about the city. If the reports are true, well, congratulations are in order!