The theatres in Maharashtra are finally opening from October 22 and that has led many big-budget Bollywood biggies to announce their release dates. The effect is also seen on big projects which were planned and announced but didn't see any development owing to the pandemic. But now it really looks like Bollywood is back with a bang. In a recent BIG BOLLYWOOD UPDATE, we have learnt that and visited Namit Malhotra's office where they had a closed-door meeting around the magnum opus 'Ramayana'. Director , Namit, and Madhu Mantena were present during the discussions.

It is learnt that while this was the first big meeting about taking the project further, some key decisions were taken during the same. Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, who will be starring together in a film for the first time ever, have been locked for the role of Raavaan and Ram respectively. Not just this, while the makers haven't yet zeroed in on the actress who will play Sita, there were a few names that were discussed and inputs from all the stakeholders were taken for the same. The makers are keen on presenting the epic in a different and unique manner. 'Ramayana' is going to be presented on a bigger scale by using the latest technology and tell the story in a way that it appeals to the youth and strikes a chord with the audience at globally.

The initial budget locked for Ramayana was Rs 300 crore, but it is being heard that the makers are all convinced that the movie and its story deserves to be told at a larger level and have decided to increase the budget. The official figure is not known as yet.