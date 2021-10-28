Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt wedding: After Soni Razdan, Randhir Kapoor opens up about the Bollywood couple's wedding

Just the other day, we had shared an exclusive reaction of Soni Razdan, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress's mother about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding. And now, Randhir Kapoor, the Sanju actor's uncle has reacted to the same too.