Just like and 's rumoured wedding, another most awaited Bollywood wedding is that of rumoured couple and . The two of them have been very private with their relationship. And since the beginning of the year, there have been reports of Alia and Ranbir planning to tie the knot soon. Ever since Ranbir had confessed that he wants to settle down in the near future a couple of months ago, there have been reports about their wedding quite often. Just the other day, we had shared an exclusive reaction of , the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress's mother about their wedding. And now, , the Sanju actor's uncle has reacted to the same too.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Randhir Kapoor said, "I don't know, and I haven't heard the news either. He will get married someday or the other, but I don't have any news on this." the veteran actor has never shied away from sharing updates like these. However, this time, we will have to wait for an official announcement itself, it seems. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have not yet responded to the rumours.

Talking about Soni Razdan's take on the duo's wedding, she had said, "Even I don't know when it'll (the wedding) happen. Even I'm waiting for some information." On being prodded, the veteran actress said, "Well, there's a lot of time left. It'll happen sometime in the future, and that's a long way off. Now, when it'll happen, I don't know. Maybe, you'll have to call Alia's agent for that (a reference to her upcoming Netflix series, Call My Agent: Bollywood), but even her agent might not know."

On their work front, Alia has SS Rajamouli's RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, apart from Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir has apart from Brahmastra. He is also said to have a film in the pipeline.