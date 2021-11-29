Fans right now are eagerly waiting for more and more updates and confirmation around and ’s December 2021 wedding. Apart from this couple’s shaadi, another Bollywood wedding that is much-awaited for more than a year now is that of and . The lovebirds have come out in the open about being in a relationship and there were strong rumours that they will tie the knot in December this year. Then we heard that the wedding has been postponed to mid-next year. An industry insider privy to details had exclusively told BollywoodLife that Ranbir and Alia or RanAlia, as fans love to call them, will be tying the knot in April-May 2022. Also Read - 10 over-hyped films starring Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and more that bombed terribly at the box office

However, there is once again a change in plan it seems. The Ranbir and Alia have pushed their wedding plan almost a year ahead and are now eyeing to get married closer to December 2022. A highly placed industry insider has shared that end of 2022 is when we may finally see Ranbir and Alia exchange their 'I Dos' and there are multiple reasons why they have taken this decision.

"Firstly, they have choc-a-bloc shoot schedules for their respective films. December is around the corner now and everything will be in full-on action mode next year. Secondly, the two plan a destination wedding, outside India and therefore, arrangements and prepping will take some time. They will also go on a long break before and after the wedding," said the source further revealing something very exciting.

"Third and one of the most important reasons perhaps is their film . The film's team, as well as Ranbir and Alia, wanted the film to release before they officially become man and wife. And now, with the film releasing in September 2022, a wedding towards the end of next year or early 2023 can be possible," revealed the source.

The source also said that even the home that RK and Alia are building themselves will be ready only by mid-next year and then the two will take another couple of months to do up the interiors their way. Taking all these into consideration, there may still be a long wait ahead of fans waiting to see RanAlia get married.