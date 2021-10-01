A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that and have bought land in Alibaug wherein they are planning to build their plush beach-side love nest together. And now it seems that Ram and his Leela are all set to make it a home. They have begun decorating their plush pad in Alibaug. A picture of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with interior designer Vinita Chaitanya has been going viral on social media. Vinita posted a monochrome picture with the two goofballs and they seem to be having a hearty laugh over something. She welcomed them to Alibaug with the post and captioned it saying, "Who are these dudes in my car? #welcometoalibaugh @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh." Have a dekko at the post here:

It was reported that the duo had sealed the deal at a whopping amount of Rs. 22 crores. It is said that the area houses two bungalows and a coconut and betel nut grove. They signed the deal at the local registrar's office earlier and now just a couple of paperwork is pending, reports ETimes.

The report also states that apart from the hefty sum for the plush property, Deepika and Ranveer also paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.32 crore. While they already own a luxurious flat in the city, it is said that their abode in Alibaug is their dream home. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh moved in with Deepika Padukone in her apartment in Prabhadevi after their wedding in 2018.

In case you don't know, before Ranveer and Deepika, and too bought a place in Alibaug. They'd likely be neighbours, don't you think?

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has 83, , Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to name a few. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has Pathan, 83, The Intern remake and an untitled film.