Rhea Kapoor Wedding Bash: Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and more celebs join the newlywed couple's party – view pics

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot on 14 August 2021, just a couple of days ago. The producer and entrepreneur got hitched to her long time boyfriend Karan Boolani. Reportedly, the two met when Rhea turned producer for Aisha, Sonam Kapoor starrer movie. He was one of the assistant directors of the film. They reportedly hit it off and have been together ever since. The two love birds tied the knot in presence of their families and close friends on 14 August. It was a lowkey yet elegant wedding affair. And now, the bride and groom are hosting a wedding bash for the families and friends and guests are pouring. Rhea's dashing actor-father, Anil Kapoor turned up in ochre and grey designer wear. Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Farah Khan Kunder, Pernia Qureshi and Kunal Rawal and more dropped by. Check out the pictures below: Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: From Ajay Devgn to Vidya Balan to Shahid Kapoor – Kapil Sharma made these celebs wait for hours

Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor's simple yet radiant desi avatar for cousin Rhea's wedding was a complete show stealer — view pics

Also Read - Rhea Kapoor gets emotional as she shares first pic with husband Karan Boolani after marriage – see post

For the unversed, Karan is quite close to Rhea's whole family. He even considers Rhea's father, Anil Kapoor as his guru. Rhea and Karan never shied away from their relationship news reports and public spotting. However, they maintained a private relationship throughout the years. Sonam Kapoor who is very close to Rhea had once revealed that she had gatecrashed their date once. Moreover, they have been going on trips with families too.

Just a couple of hours ago, Rhea penned a heartfelt note, reminiscing her wedding day. She revealed that though they have been together for 12 years, she felt very jittery as they finally took the next big step of a relationship. Rhea looked really pretty in her wedding attire. She had a veil of pearls, donned her mother's jewellery that made it all extra special.

Congratulations to Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani once again!