Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Neetu Kapoor as mother-in-law: She will treat Ranbir Kapoor's wife like a queen

Popular veteran actress Neetu Kapoor's daughter recently revealed what kind of mother-in-law she will be top Ranbit Kapoor's wife. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni said that Neetu Kapoor would treat her daughter-in-law like a queen. In her latest interview, Riddhima revealed that the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress is pretty chilled-out and would instead pamper her daughter-in-law. While talking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Riddhima said, "Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She’ll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won’t be a ghusu – the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too." Also Read - Trending entertainment photo gallery: Suhana Khan's sun-kissed selfie, Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter swag, Alia Bhatt's see-through top and more

The entrepreneur and a yoga enthusiast also added, "She will spoil her daughter-in-law rotten, shower her with love, give her all the respect and look after her… without meddling in their lives. In short, she will treat her like a queen." Now, there have been rumours of dating . While the two are constantly seen at parties and family get-togethers, there haven't been an official confirmation by either of them. Early last year, there were rumours of Kapoors planning he duo's wedding. However, reports state that it was pushed due to the pandemic. Also Read - Before Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani hits screens, here's a look at Bollywood's Top 5 'Hatke Love Stories' that enthralled us all – watch video

Alia Bhatt is quite fond of Neetu Kapoor and the latter is very attached to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress too. Just last week, Alia was spotted at Neetu Kapoor's house celebrating the latter's 63rd birthday. It was a family get-together with being present too. Meanwhile, last year, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said that he would have tied the knot last year itself but the pandemic postponed it. He added, "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and more – Here's why these Bollywood celebs were trolled this week

What do you have to say about this? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.