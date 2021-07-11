Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Neetu Kapoor as mother-in-law: She will treat Ranbir Kapoor's wife like a queen

In a recent interview, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni heaped praises on her mother, Neetu Kapoor and revealed what kind of mother-in-law she'll be to Ranbir Kapoor's wife. Ranbir is rumoured to be in a relationship with Alia Bhatt.