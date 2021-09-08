RIP Aruna Bhatia: ‘It was heart-breaking to see Akshay Kumar break down, cry inconsolably at the funeral’

's mother has been in the hospital since the past few days and she finally lost life’s battle on Wednesday morning. Aruna Bhatia was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital, where she was in the ICU. On Tuesday, Akshay had asked fans to pray for his mother since it was a critical time. The actor too to social media and shared about his loss with his fans on Wednesday morning. His tweet read: "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti." Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more Bollywood celebs who openly shared their BIGGEST regrets – view pics

The superstar was extremely close to his mother and one can only imagine what he must be going through when he said, 'she was my core.' Well, the actor, his family including wife and daughter Nitara and other members, his friends from the industry all united to bid her a farewell on Wednesday. The superstar broke down at the funeral and was inconsolable. A source close to the actor, who was present at the funeral, tells us, "Akshay is very strong. He has seen so much in life. You will never find him weak, forget crying. But seeing him break down and cry like a little child at auntyji's (Aruna Bhatia) funeral was heart-breaking."

The source further revealed that Akshay had been extremely close to his mother, sharing every little thing with her and talking to her every day, despite being busy and away on shoots. It is an unbearable loss and no wonder Akshay is in a shattered state right now. Sadly, it is Akshay's birthday tomorrow (September 9) and it will never be the same, with the most special person in his life, his mother, gone just a days before his special day. We pray for strength for Akshay and his family in time of this irreplaceable loss.