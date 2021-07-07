RIP Dilip Kumar: Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn and more celebrities mourn the demise of the legendary actor

It is an end of an era. Legendary actor has passed away. The actor was 98 when he breathed last at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. The whole entertainment industry is mourning his demise. , and more celebs from the Hindi film industry have offered condolences and expressed their feelings. Also Read - Ranveer Singh: The trend of the '83 star's box office hits and misses hold big promise for Sooryavanshi, Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and more

Akshay Kumar tweeted out saying, "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti."

wrote, "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji. #DilipKumar."

Sunny Deol tweeted, "End Of An Era! #DilipKumar Sahab! You will always be missed."

wrote, "Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace! #DilipKumar."

Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace! #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/oPgxkGVWkL — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 7, 2021

No One like you !!! Have a great Journey from here on Master ….सादर नमन ? Rest in Peace ??? https://t.co/nTv3cwV2wg — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 7, 2021

End of an era…rest in peace #DilipKumar sahab ???? pic.twitter.com/1tKE6EG8jp — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 7, 2021

The emperor of acting.

Artists never die. They just change roles.

Alvida #DilipKumar sahab. pic.twitter.com/hqcg4ScScx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 7, 2021

A legend passes away, a gap that can never be filled, A true Giant ,a kind loving soul to the very end. #DilipKumar Omshanti ????? — (@TandonRaveena) July 7, 2021

Rest in the highest realms of glory Sir….thank you for driving our cinema towards the echelons of excellence.

#RIPDilipKumar pic.twitter.com/rpfktQjpS6 — (@NimratOfficial) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar had been hospitalized a couple of days ago after complaining of breathlessness. He had reportedly undergone surgery earlier in June after being diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. It is a condition where fluid gets collected between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs.

A couple of hours ago, ANI tweeted out that Dr. Jalil Parkar of Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital had revealed the news of the veteran actor's demise. "Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98, says Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital."

Some of legendary actor's notable works include Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986) to name a few. His last stint in films was 1998's Qila.