RIP Dilip Kumar: Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn and more celebrities mourn the demise of the legendary actor

It is an end of an era. Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has passed away. The Aan actor was 98 when he breathed last at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. The whole entertainment industry is mourning his demise. Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol and more celebs from the Hindi film industry have offered condolences and expressed their feelings.
Akshay Kumar tweeted out saying, "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti."
Ajay Devgn wrote, "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji. #DilipKumar."
Sunny Deol tweeted, "End Of An Era! #DilipKumar Sahab! You will always be missed."
Suniel Shetty wrote, "Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace! #DilipKumar."
Check out more reactions below:
Dilip Kumar had been hospitalized a couple of days ago after complaining of breathlessness. He had reportedly undergone surgery earlier in June after being diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. It is a condition where fluid gets collected between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs.
A couple of hours ago, ANI tweeted out that Dr. Jalil Parkar of Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital had revealed the news of the veteran actor's demise. "Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98, says Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital."
Some of legendary actor's notable works include Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986) to name a few. His last stint in films was 1998's Qila.
