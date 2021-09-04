passed away last year in April after battling cancer for over two years. Today, it marks the actor's 69th birth anniversary. His wife and daughter, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have shared posts remembering the legendary actor. A couple of hours ago, Riddhima had shared a cute as a button throwback picture remembering her father. She later penned a heartfelt note sharing another throwback picture on her gram. "Hi Papa… We celebrate you everyday! We miss you & we love you! Heaven’s brightest shining star! Happy birthday! Love you to the stars & beyond …. Always …forever Mushk," Riddhima wrote in her post. Check out her post here: Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania costars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt pay tribute to the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor; call him 'kind heart and beautiful personality'

Neetu Kapoor shared a still from one of Rishi Kapoor's films below it read, "A strong gust of wind ruined everything. (हवा के तेज झोंके ने सब कुछ तबाह कर दिया)" Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Just one of those days" she wrote with a sad emoticon. Check the story here:

As soon as Riddhima shared a post on her gram, admirers of the late actor, colleagues and well-wishers dropped a lot of heart emoticons and wished him.

Meanwhile, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor will make an appearance on tonight's episode of . The two ladies looked really gorgeous, just like sisters. A promo featuring the two was dropped by the channel on their Instagram handle recently. In it, the actress shared how the Kapoors are known to fake arrogance. More of the details are likely to unfold in tonight's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with , , and Prajakta Kohli.

Rishi Kapoor, you are being missed.