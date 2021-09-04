It's 's birth anniversary today. The actor would have turned 69. And to remember the legendary actor, the makers of Sharmaji Namkeen, excel entertainment have shared the posters featuring the late Rishi Kapoor and also Paresh Rawal from the film. Sharmaji Namkeen happens to be the last film of Rishi Kapoor. And as a tribute to him, they have dropped the first poster. They released a statement saying, "We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film- 'Sharmji Namkeen', starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film. A big thank you to you Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi ji." Also Read - When Salman Khan INSULTED these 5 Bollywood actresses publicly

Talking about what Sharmaji Namkeen is all about, they added, "Produced by Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted, coming-of-age story of a lovable 60 year old man." Check out the posters here:

Sharmaji Namkeen also stars in the lead along with , , Taaruk Raina, Sheeba Chadda to name a few. This film marked Juhi's reunion with Kapoor after a long time. They previously worked in films like , Saajan Ka Ghar, Rishta Ho To Aisa, Ghar Ki Ijaazat, and Eena Meena Deeka to name a few.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after battling cancer for about two years.