Sara Tendulkar has been grabbing headlines a lot lately. Former cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter has been the talk of the town for days. And she has yet again grabbed headlines for her post. Sara Tendulkar's latest Instagram story is going viral on social media as you read this. The star kid was out on a date night. Yes, you read that right. However, it's not what it seems. Sara Tendulkar went out on a 'Date Night' with songstress . The two seem to be very close to each other and are often seen commenting on each others' posts.

It so happened that the two beauties had shared a 'hold hand' posture which is very popular amongst couples. Kanika Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared the pictures which are now the talk of the social town. The two ladies turned goofy and posed as couples. Check out their pictures below:



Now, talking about her relationship status. The young beauty was linked to cricketer Shubhman Gill. Neither Sara nor Shubhman have reacted to the rumours. Sara also grabbed the attention of Bollywood actors such as , to name a few. Her Instagram posts often grab the attention of her admirers.

Sara's unconventional traditional avatar had become the talk of the town a couple of weeks ago. She posted a couple of pictures on her gram on the occasion of Diwali. Sara ditched the usual pastels and opted for a black designer lehenga that had an off-shoulder choli. She looked really gorgeous in it. Check out the pictures here:

Recently, Sara made news for hitting the gym. Sara was snapped with a friend outside the gym. Her pictures and videos from the same had caught the attention of netizens.