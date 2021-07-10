Salman Khan, Alvira Khan have nothing to do with it: Jewelry brand issues a statement on the fraud charges by the complainant

A couple of days ago, there were reports stating that a case has been filed against Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and seven others in an alleged fraud case. A businessman had reportedly accused the Tiger 3 actor and others of fraud. In his complaint, Arun Gupta, a businessman alleged that he was pressurized t invest Rs 2 to 3 crore in a jewellery store saying that Salman Khan would visit for store opening ceremony. Chandigarh Police had then issued a summons to Salman and others in the alleged fraud case. And now, Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd. that handles the jewellery division of the Being Human Foundation said that neither Salman Khan nor his sister is involved in the matter. Also Read - Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur and others make merry at Arbaaz Khan's party - view HQ pics

As per a report in ANI, the statement issued read, "In Dec 2015, 'Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation' appointed Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Limited (SQJPL) is their global licensee for the jewellery vertical. The same was for handling manufacturing & Sales of Jewellery under the Brand Name of Being Human. On 3rd August 2018, SQJPL signed an MOU with Modern Jewels (Arun Gupta) to be the first Franchisee of "Being Human Jeweller. The current matter is between SQJPL and Modern Jewels alone as neither 'Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation', Salman Khan, Alvira Khan nor any other representative of the Foundation are parties to the said MOU and they have nothing to do with it. In fact, Mr Salman Khan is only the owner of the Brand "Being Human" and not even a trustee of the Being Human Foundation. We sincerely request Media houses to ascertain facts with the concerned authorities where the complaint has been registered before publishing or republishing any media article about this matter. We at SQJPL have already submitted a written response which clarifies all of the above. Since the matter is currently sub judice, we will not be able to comment more."

The statement further said that Alvira Khan and the Being Human Foundation have always been supportive of their partners. ANI quoted the statement saying, "We would also like to clarify that Alvira Khan, representatives of Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation have always been extremely supportive of their partners and we will always hold them in high esteem."

The complainant Arun Gupta in his statement had reportedly said that he had met Salman Khan in a meet-n-greet in 2018 wherein he had promised to support him.

With inputs from ANI.