Bollywood buffs are in the rejoicing mode as release dates of some of the much-awaited biggies are being announced one after the other. The release dates are being locked right after the Maharashtra State Government announced their decision to open theatres in the state starting October 22. However, there has been much mystery around the release dates of two of the biggest releases – 's Pathan and 's Tiger 3 that is. There are reports that the films are eyeing a release in the later half of October 2022.

There were also reports that while one film may release around Independence Day, 15 August 2022, the other may release on October 2, 2022 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. But now we have some more interesting dope about the releases of the films.

A source privy to the details has shared that Salman's Tiger 3 will release ahead of Shah Rukh's Pathan. "With these two films, YRF is creating a spy universe. Tiger is already a loved character while SRK's character from Pathan is being introduced. This introduction will happen in Tiger 3, which will release earlier and will lay the foundation of what is to follow in Pathan," revealed the source.

Well, so there you have it! The mystery is finally solved, both the biggies of our superstar Khans will release in the middle or second half of 2022 and Tiger 3 will release before Pathan. Both the films are yet to complete shooting and are looking to wrap up before the end of this year, leaving enough time for post-production of these high-octane actioners.