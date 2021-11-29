is currently basking in the success of Antim: The Final Truth with and . The actor is known to launch talents in Bollywood. He launched Aayush Sharma and a lot of gorgeous beauties including , Saiee Manjrekar and more. And now, the superstar is all set to launch his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Yes, you read that right. Alizeh is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. The romance drama film is said to be launched next month. And it is produced by none other than Salman Khan, , Alvira Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit.

The latest report in Pinkvilla says that the Khan-daan is leaving no stone unturned Alizeh's launch in Bollywood. It is said to be a grand launch. A trade informed source informed the portal that Alizeh has been taking lessons for acting and drama for about 2 years now. And her parents along with Salman and the Khan-daan feel that Alizeh is ready for her debut now. Salman is personally looking into the deets about production.

The Bajarangi Bhaijaan actor has always been very fond of Alizeh and has been taking updates about her training and process. The reports state that they are currently finalising the director and the rest of the cast. And that's not it, Salman has been keeping everything hush-hush and he wants to make the grand announcement himself.

The shooting of Alizeh's Bollywood debut is said to go on floors in 2022 while the film is said to release in 2023. Earlier, it was stated that Alizeh was going to make a debut with 's next which was to be directed by Avnish. However, things didn't pan out. Salman has found a perfect concept for the film which is a romance drama, the source informs the portal.