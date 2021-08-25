and are currently in Russia shooting for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise. It was reported that the cast and crew were shooting for a high-octane action sequence in the locales of Russia. And being the superstar that Salman is, he is bound to gather fans. Salman Khan is one of the Bollywood celebrities who enjoy a global fanbase. So, after shooting in the locales the actor not just interacted with his fans but also posed with them and obliged them with autographs. A fan page on social media have shared some of the pictures and videos straight from the sets of Tiger 3 Russia. Have a dekko at the pictures and videos here: Also Read - Katrina Kaif shares a BTS glimpse from Tiger 3 schedule in Russia, but it's the way she feels the chills that steals our hearts – watch video

Salman is seen in his favourite red jacket. He wore a blue beanie and ripped denim. He sported a rugged look with a subtle stubble. He looked charming as ever.

Coming back to the film, Tiger 3 is being directed by . Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film is reported to star as the lead antagonist. However, in a recent Emraan categorically denied being a part of the franchise. "Who told you what I have already shot for it? People are saying this, but I have not shot for the film. In fact, I am not a part of the film. I don't know why people are saying this. I have never given a quote or never said that I am doing the film," Emraan told Pinkvilla. Earlier, Emraan had expressed his feelings of sharing screen space with Salman saying that it has always been his dream to work with the actor.

On the work front, Salman Khan also has Antim: The Final Truth. He reportedly also has a cameo in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.