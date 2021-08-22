Today, in India, we celebrate Raksha Bandhan, wherein sisters tie Rakhi to their brothers and thank them for protecting them. It is a silent promise to be by one other's side to protect and also irritate them. Everyone seems to be in a celebratory mood, and , too, is in a mood to annoy her little brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. She shared a video on her Instagram handle. It is yet another video from her knock-knock series with Ibrahim, whom she fondly calls, Iggy Potter. In the video, their banter goes as such: Sara says, "Knock-knock?" and Ibrahim asks, "Who's there? " She says, "Wooden shoe". He asks, "Wooden shoe, who?" Sara said, "Wouldn't you want to know?" and she starts laughing. But that's not the end of it. Again Sara says, "Knock-knock?" Ibrahim asks, "Who's there?" She replies, "Alex," Ibrahim plays along and asks, "Alex, who?" to which the actress says, "I'll explain when you open the door." After that, Ibrahim stop playing along and starts ignoring Sara and the video. To get his attention, she calls him Iggy Potter. It brings a smile to Ibrahim's face, but he asks her to shut up and stop the video. Sara asks the audience to DM her, praising the video to which a mortified Ibrahim says, "You are not posting this." Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt and more Bollywood siblings who rule social media – view pics

Sara wished Ibrahim on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She captioned the video in her quirky shayarana manner. It read, "Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter Time to meet the annoying daughter My jokes embarrass you, full slaughter But I promise to love you and give you water." Check out the fun video here: Also Read - From pink themed decor to fun time with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan: A sneak peek into Sara Ali Khan's birthday bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara is very close to her brother. She had opened up about whether Ibrahim like her would enter films in an interview last year. Sara told a leading daily, "His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business, and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am." Also Read - Sara Ali Khan's EIDI to her fans with a picture with Taimur, Jeh, Ibrahim and Saif Ali Khan is too ADORABLE to handle – view pics