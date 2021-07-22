Sara Ali Khan's EIDI to her fans with a picture with Taimur, Jeh, Ibrahim and Saif Ali Khan is too ADORABLE to handle – view pics

Yesterday, on the occasion of Eid, shared a picture on her Instagram handle with her family. The picture includes Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and a toddler Jeh Ali Khan too. She wished everyone saying, "Eid Mubarak May Allah grant everyone peace, prosperity and positivity. Inshallah hoping for better times for us all. #staysafe #gratitude." In the picture, we can see Sara Ali Khan in a short floral kaftan and matching strides. She is holding baby Jeh in her arms, cuddling him with all her warmth. Beside her, on a couch in a Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan and posing with a flirty smile, Ibrahim Ali Khan sat down on the floor. Jeh's face is hidden using a discreet emoticon in the picture. Taimur Ali Khan looks cute as a button in a light green shirt. He has grown up so much. Saif, on the other hand, was seen in a tee and pyjamas. Ibrahim opted for denim that he paired with a white tee and blue shirt. Have a dekko at Sara Ali Khan's Eid post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

They look so happy in the picture, don't you think? Their radiant smiles will make your heart gush. If only we could get a glimpse of Jeh as well.

Anyway, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan is awaiting the release of Atrangi Re which also stars and in the lead. The film will narrate two different love stories from two different timelines.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, have Bhoot Police that also stars , and Jacqueline Fernandes. He also has Om Raut's Adi Purush co-starring , and . The actor also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 with , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.