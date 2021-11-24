For the last couple of weeks, and grabbed headlines for their wedding. It is said that Vicky and Katrina will be tying the knot in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan from 7 to 12 December. Reports state that the arrangements are looked after by their managers. However, there has been no official confirmation about their wedding as such. And in the midst of it, Aayushmann Khurrana's comments on Katrina has grabbed headlines. He seemingly just confirmed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's relationship. Also Read - Are Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani getting married in 2022? The actress spills the beans

is promoting his upcoming rom-com Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. And during one of his interviews, he was asked if given a chance to do 'aashiqui' with one actress, who would it be. Katrina was the first name, it seems to which the Vicky Donor actor said, "She has already gone out with someone," while adding, "There is Vicky na so I think there is some Punjabi connect." Did Ayushmann just confirm their relationship status?

Well, this is not the first time someone apart from Vicky or Katrina have spoken about their relationship. Earlier, 's brother, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had spoken about the budding romance between Vicky and Katrina. He was asked about which romance rumours he believes to be true and he had named VicKat.

Talking about Katrina and Vicky's wedding, the duo will reportedly tie the knot at the 700-year-old fortress turned into a resort, Six Senses Fort Bharwara, Rajasthan. It is said that luxurious and high-end cars have been booked in bulk already for the guests to facilitate their pick and drop services. Reports state that Vicky and Katrina had their roka on 5 November at Kabir Khan's residence. It was a hush-hush roka in presence of close ones and family members.