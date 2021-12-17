Shah Rukh Khan chalks out future plan for Aryan Khan [Exclusive]

's son faced some tough times in the recent past. Earlier in October, he was nabbed by the NCB sleuths at a drug bust on a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise. The star kid had been accused of procuring and consuming drugs. However, nothing was proved. Aryan Khan was away from his family for about 28 days. His bail applications were rejected multiple times. But finally, after a lot of sleepless nights and hustle Aryan got bail on 28th October. Now, slowly Aryan is getting back to normalcy. He has also been given a pardon from his weekly attendance at the NCB office. So, what's next for Aryan Khan? BollywoodLife is here to tell exactly what Aryan's schedule will be next. Also Read - Bollywood controversies 2021: Aryan Khan's arrest in drug bust, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundrra arrest in pornographic case and more - Check out the BIGGEST SCANDALS of the year

BollywoodLife exclusively learned that Aryan had plans to go aboard and attend masterclasses of some of the renowned filmmakers before he made his Bollywood debut. However, that won't be happening now as Aryan had submitted his passport as one of the conditions for his bail. But that won't be stopping Aryan from learning the ropes of filmmaking. So now, Aryan Khan will be in the city. He will learn the in-depth know-how of filmmaking in the country. And to get a better understanding of the BTS, he will work with one of the prominent production houses in the country.

We all know that Shah Rukh Khan is very close to both Aditya Chopra's YRF and Karan Johar's Dharma, hence there are chances that Aryan may join either of the production houses and work on their upcoming projects. Also, the he has been spotted visiting YRF studios quite often in the recent past. There was also buzz that Aryan is working on some aspect of his father's much-awaited film Pathan. Another aspect is that has returned as a director. He has multiple films he is working on, be it Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani or . There are high chances that Aryan may assist him in the making of one of these films.

Shah Rukh Khan is a very protective parent and he wants Aryan to be around, he also wants him to use this time efficiently and therefore, he has it all figured out for his son. Just couple of days ago, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan both went back to work after the drugs case and perhaps, it will soon some hustle time for Aryan as well.