Yesterday morning, was released from Arthur Road Jail after being locked inside for 25 days. Finally, just before Diwali, the happiness returned in , , and their family's lives. Aryan was granted bail on Thursday and the proceedings took time due to which he was released on Saturday morning. King Khan had taken en entourage of cars to get Aryan home. It's a celebratory occasion for SRK and his family who had been worried sick for almost a month. Now, that his prince has returned home, SRK and Gauri have decided to put the safety of Aryan first. We have an exclusive dope on the same.

Y'all saw how the Pathan actor's bodyguard, Ravi Singh has been by his side throughout the ordeal and his visit to Arthur Road Jail. So, just like SRK has got Ravi Singh as his shadow, the actor's son too will have a personal bodyguard now. He would be with Aryan at all times, no matter where he goes and what he does. A source close to the family reveals, "Shah Rukh is shaken. He's wondering if things would have gone to this level if there was a bodyguard with Aryan, who took care of him. Just like he has Ravi, who has been guarding him, SRK now is looking to appoint one for Aryan asap."

Meanwhile, for the bail surety, Aryan Khan had to sign and fulfil certain clauses. His bail surety was signed by , sRK and Gauri's dear friend. Furthermore, he had submitted his passport to the special court as well. He will also have to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau every Friday from 11 AM to 2 PM. Reports have surfaced that SRK and Gauri have grounded Aryan for about two to three months. It is said that he has been barred from attending parties and night-outs or get-togethers.