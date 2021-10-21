Yesterday, Aryan Khan was denied bail yet again. The star kid has been in jail for about 18 days now. Aryan was nabbed by the NCB a couple of days ago at a drug bust in a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise ship. It was reported that he was accused of the consumption and distribution of illegal narcotics substances. Aryan Khan's leaked chats are one of the reasons why the star kid has been denied bail. Several reports claimed that there was not an ounce of the drug found on Aryan after his arrest. Aryan's legal team had been seeking bail for a long time now. But to no avail. Today, Aryan's bail plea will be heard in High Court today. And ahead of the same, Shah Rukh Khan has dropped by to meet Aryan in the jail. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan's bail gets rejected; Ajay Devgn claims that's 'Shah Rukh Khan's personal problem'?

And after Aryan Khan's arrest on 2nd October 2021, his superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan has made his first-ever public appearance. The Pathan has finally got a chance to meet his son. Visuals of SRK visiting the Arthus Road Jail are going viral. This is the first time, Shah Rukh Khan has visited Aryan in jail. From today, that is 21 October, the covid-19 restrictions were eased up and the families of the prisoners held will be allowed to meet. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor who had not seen his son in a long time, dropped by early in the morning to see his beloved son. Check out the video below: Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: 5 ways Shah Rukh Khan's troubles have mounted ever since son's arrest

Meanwhile, it is said that NCB and social media activists have been counselling Aryan Khan for some time now. A Police official had told PTI that Aryan had promised the NCB chief to make mends and change himself. He had promised to make him proud. Several Bollywood celebrities have called out court's decision to not grant bail to Aryan.