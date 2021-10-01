and make for one power couple in the Bollywood industry. Their love story is always a treat to listen to and go through. How Shah Rukh Khan chased Gauri to Mumbai and they broke down in each others' arms realising their love for each other. It's oh-so-romantic. Here's a throwback to one of the phases of SRK and Gauri's lives. When the actor felt that Gauri will die in the hospital. The Badshah of Bollywood had expressed that he fears the hospitals and when Gauri went into labour for the first time, he dreaded that moment. He was extremely worried about his ladylove and just wanted to see Gauri back, hale and hearty. Also Read - Gauri Khan shares adorable pic of Aryan and AbRam Khan chilling together on their ‘boys' night out’

"I’ve lost my parents in hospitals -- so I don’t like being in hospitals. And Gauri is quite fragile -- and I’ve never seen her fall really sick, or seen her unwell. When I saw her in the hospital, they had put in tubes and stuff. And she was becoming delirious and she was really cold. I went with her to the operation theatre for her Caesarean... And (takes a deep breath) I thought she’d die. Didn’t even think about the kid at that point in time. It wasn’t important to me," the actor had said in an interview with Reddif in 1998. Also Read - From Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jeh to Anushka Sharma's Vamika: Know the interesting meanings of the unique names of the cutest star kids

He added, "She was shivering so much and I know logically that you don’t die while giving birth to babies... But still... (Lost in thought)... I just got a little scared." Aww, the way he cares for Gauri Khan, makes our hearts melt evermore. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Babil Khan and more – Are you ready for the next generations of Khans? – view pics

Shah Rukh Khan is blessed with three kids. Son- , daughter- and another son, AbRam Khan, who they welcomed through surrogacy. What do you have to say about this throwback, never too old, right? Meanwhile, SRK is busy shooting for Atlee's film with Nayanthara in the lead. He has 's Pathan in the pipeline with .