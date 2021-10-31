Shah Rukh Khan to shift son Aryan Khan away from Mannat after Diwali? [Exclusive]

It's happy times at Shah rukh Khan- 's again. and Gauri Khan's son returned home after being locked up inside the Arthur Road Jail for 25 days. The last couple of weeks have been very tiring and taxing for King Khan and his family. Mannat was in despair the last couple of weeks. It was said that SRK and Gauri had asked their well-wishers and friends to not visit Mannat till the time Aryan got out on bail. And now, they have reopened the doors of Mannat for everyone. After all, it's celebration time in Mannat now. However, a highly placed insider tells us that SRK and Gauri are taking all the necessary steps to keep Aryan safe and away from the media galore. The past few weeks have been very critical for Aryan and they want to give him a breather. Also Read - Aryan Khan comes home: 5 ways in which Shah Rukh Khan won hearts while he fought for son’s freedom

For the uninitiated, Aryan Khan is out on conditional bail. It means that Aryan is not allowed to go outside greater Mumbai without permission let alone outside India. He had to submit his passport to the special court. Now, we have learned that Aryan will be moved away from Mannat after the festival of Diwali. You read that right. A source informed us that Aryan will be staying in their Alibaug farmhouse for the time being. Thankfully, Alibuag falls under the non-restricted area. Shah Rukh Khan owns a lavish property in Alibaug and the source added that the Pathan actor wants Aryan to stay there for some time as he heals from the trauma. The actor wants him to be away for some time and come back stronger from this terrible episode. Also Read - Aryan Khan comes home: Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan now open doors of Mannat for family and friends [Exclusive]

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Badshah of Bollywood is expected to get back to work in December. He has Atlee's film in the pipeline alongside 's Pathan. Also, is expected to be in Mumbai soon. It is said that she'll be celebrating Diwali with her whole family. It's twice a celebration after Aryan's homecoming. After Diwali, the entire family will go to Alibaug to be with Aryan for a few days. While Shah Rukh Khan will resume his professional commitments, mommy Gauri, AbRam will stay on with Aryan. Also Read - Aryan Khan bail: Check out Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana, AbRam, Pooja Dadlani’s First Reactions to the news of Aryan coming home

Advertisement

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.