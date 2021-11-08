Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest worry for son Aryan Khan before he gets back on the sets of his films [Exclusive]

Last month had been a very crucial and testing time for , and their family. With SRK and Gauri's son, nabbed by the NCB officials in a drug bust, his arrest and rejection of bails, the actor had put everything on hold and tried everything possible to get his son out of the Arthur Road Jail. And after Aryan's release, the actor and Gauri had taken some important decisions for Aryan's safety. A couple of days ago, BollywoodLife.com had exclusively told y'all that the superstar was looking out for a bodyguard for Aryan. The actor was pretty concerned about Aryan after he was nabbed and arrested and has now put his safety on utmost priority. He wants Aryan to have a bodyguard who would protect him at all times and keep him away from trouble, just like Ravi Singh has been there for him. And now, we have the latest update on that front. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan to break his silence on Aryan Khan case; Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal had a roka ceremony on Diwali and more

Shah Rukh Khan has intensified his search to find a bodyguard for Aryan. A source close to the family tells us, "Shah Rukh will soon have to head out of the city and country for the shoots of his films. And Ravi Singh, who has been assisting Aryan to and back from the NCB office will leave with SRK. In their absence, he wants someone reliable to accompany Aryan." Shah Rukh is concerned that with the new team investigating the case, Aryan's visits to the NCB office may be more frequent and he cannot have him go unassisted considering the fan and media frenzy that they have witnessed previously.

For the unversed, Aryan is taking counselling sessions at the NCB office once a week. It entails his bail agreement along with other sureties.