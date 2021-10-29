It was a moment to celebrate and thank god for the Khan family when the Bombay High Court granted bail to in the Mumbai drugs case. After being in custody for 26 days, Aryan is likely to walk out of the Arthur Road Jail between today and Saturday. During this time, the family – , have been distraught and distressed. One can only imagine the joy and relief the parents must have felt when the bail was granted. However, it is the first reaction of AbRam, the littlest of Shah Rukh’s trio – including Aryan and , that will warm your hearts. Also Read - From Wankhede ban to Aryan Khan's arrest: 9 CONTROVERSIES from Shah Rukh Khan's life that made headlines – view pics

AbRam, who was at when Aryan’s bail was announced, ran to the balcony and waved at the hundreds of fans parked outside their Bandra home in support if the Shah Rukh and Aryan. Interestingly, AbRam is known to be not very comfortable with media attention, but he didn’t mind the milieu of cameramen going click-click on him at this point. AbRam looked happy and excited as he took on the role of his father and celebrated the moment with his superstar father’s fans. Also Read - From discussing gaalis with Aryan Khan to getting toys for AbRam Khan: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed all about his cool parenting skills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamshahrukhkhan)

We hear that Shah Rukh and Gauri had kept AbRam away from all the chaos that ensued after Aryan’s arrest and ensured to give him a normal routine and not break down in front of him. He is very little and it would have impacted her in a way that may not have been ideal for a child his age. He is 8 years old. However, he knew that his big brother was away and was finally coming home. Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan was 'disturbed' over rumours of AbRam Khan being Aryan Khan's love child

What could then stop him from being so happy and excited? Meanwhile, there have been reports that Gauri had stopped eating or sleeping well and that had affected her health. Even Shah Rukh didn’t have a proper meal since days and was having coffee after coffee as the best of legal advisors worked round the clock in getting Aryan out of jail. We hope the entire family reunites soon. Mannat poori ho gai!