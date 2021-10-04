On Saturday night, Bollywood actor 's son was detained by the NCB officials in a drug bust on a Mumbai to Goa cruise ship. Along with Aryan, 7 more youngsters were detained names include Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar. While Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun were produced in front of the holiday court on Sunday. Reports state that a remand application sought the custody of Aryan for consumption, sale and purchase of drugs. Later, media reports stated he was booked for consumption charas. The consumption of narcotic substances is filed under Section 27 of the NDPS Act. And a maximum punishment for the same is said to be one year or with a fine which may extend to Rs. 20,000. Also Read - Here's how Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan reacted during NCB raid and questioning

The latest buzz state that Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun have been taken into judicial custody. The three of them will appear before court today, too. It is said that Aryan Khan has acknowledged his arrest memo. The picture of the same is going viral on social media. His statement on the arrest memo read, "I understood the ground of my arrest and informed the same to my family members." Also Read - Salman Khan's gesture of visiting Shah Rukh Khan's home after Aryan's detention warms the hearts of fans; say, 'Bhai knows the meaning of friendship'

Talking about the drug bust, NCB claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash. The cruise ship had about 800 to 1000 passengers on the ship and Aryan was one of the special invitees. An official statement was released by the NCB yesterday which read, "In further development in Cr 94/21, the three accused namely Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested today on 03-10-2021 u/s 8 (c) r/w section 20 (b), 27, 28 & 29 of NDPS Act and were produced before the honorable holiday court today after their medical. The honorable court granted 1 day NCB custody of the three accused. They will be produced again before the honorable court tomorrow for their judicial custody. Further, remaining 5 accused namely Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested later today and will be produced before the honorable ACMM Court tomorrow after their medical." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan sent to 1 day NCB custody, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka passes away and more

Last night, visited Shah Rukh Khan's house.