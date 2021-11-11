Shanaya Kapoor will finally begin shooting for her debut film today. and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya's debut was one of the most talked-about things in the last few months. And finally, THE day is here. While the deets about the shooting are not known, it is a known fact that is launching the young belle in Bollywood. And as she begins her journey in the Hindi film industry, doting father Sanjay has turned emotional. He took to his social media handle and shared a series of pictures with Shanaya and his fam and wished her luck on her new beginnings.

"#newbeginnings, so proud of you, work hard, #focus, this is only the beginning, sky is the limit, #firstdayshoot #excitingtimes, love you," the Mission Mangal actor wrote while sharing loads of the nazar amulet emoticons. Check out his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500)

For those not in the know, Karan Johar had announced Shanaya's debut in March. He had introduced her as one of the members of the DCA (Dharma Cornerstone Agency) squad. The film was said to go on floors in July. However, for some reason, it seems things got delayed. "Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02! It’s going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey that begins with your first film with @DharmaMovies, this July," the Padma Shri award winner Karan Johar had written in his post. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

While sharing a video of Shanaya's modelling/ photoshoot BTS, Karan had written, "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! Watch this space for film details!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

What do you have to say about this? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.