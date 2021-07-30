Shershaah: Kiara Advani cannot stop raving about Dimple Cheema's decision to stay unmarried after Captain Vikram Batra's demise

, who plays Dimple Cheema in the upcoming biographical war drama film, Shershaah is in love with the love story of Dimple Cheema and martyred Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara plays Dimple to Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah aka Captain Vikram Batra. She is in awe of Dimple's decision to stay unmarried after the army captain laid his life fighting for their country on his mission. In her latest interview, Kiara Advani revealed that to have that kind of love today is very rare. Also Read - From Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif: 10 Bollywood hotties who are blessed with the best bikini bod

While talking to IndianExpress.com, Kiara said, "It wasn’t as easy as it is today to have a long-distance relationship. In those four years, even though it was only a couple of times that they might have even physically met, you are so much in love with each other that you decide this is for eternity and that’s a choice you make. Today to see someone actually decide and choose I don’t want to marry anyone else ever in my life, imagine what it speaks for the love they had." Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Hina Khan expresses excitement and concerns about Karan Johar's Bigg Boss 15 OTT, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi poster, release date out and more

The Indoo Ki Jawaani actress added that she got a chance to meet real-life Dimple Cheema and said that the latter recalled her relationship of four years with martyred as though it happened just four days ago. Captain Vikram Batra's twin brother, Vishal Batra connected Kiara Advani with Dimple. The actress shared her memories of the same saying, "It was very warm because it was only the both of us. I was in Chandigarh shooting for something else and it was all thanks to Vishal Batra, who made us meet. There was no one else in the room and she spoke and I just listened to her. She reminisced all her memories, their moments. How things were back then, writing letters, trunk calls." Also Read - Border, Kesari, URI and other movies you must watch before Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Kargil war drama Shershaah

The actress says, "It’s too reel to be real." She went on to add, "We see all of this in Hindi cinema but clearly, Hindi cinema is inspired by real-life people. Both Vikram and Dimple, their personas in every sense were…" she paused and said that their love story was cinematic partly because of Vikram's heroic personality.

Talking about Shershaah, the film is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Videos on 12 August 2021.