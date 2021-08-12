Shershaah movie review: Netizens call Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer 'best film of recent times'

Sidharth Malhotra and starrer Shershaah it finally out. Shershaah was announced in 2019 and the production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. And now, finally, it has seen the light of the day, though digitally. For the unversed, Shershaah has been released on Amazon Prime Video and fans are showering the film with all their love. Firstly, it's Sidharth's fans are rejoicing as his film is releasing after two years. Now, those who want to get to know the fan reviews of Shershaah, you are in luck. A lot of love is being poured on Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and the whole team of Shershaah. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed's reaction as Zeeshan Khan breaks connection with her and joins Divya Agarwal will make you ROFL

Fans have even called it the best movie of recent times. A lot of cine lovers are impressed with Sidharth and Kiara's performance in the film. A fan wrote, "#Shershaah is the best movie in recent times .You just rocked with your perfomance @SidMalhotra. No words for your talent and beauty @advani_kiara. The movie is just awesome. thanks for giving this movie." Another fan tweeted out, "Just wow #Shershaah is one of the best films i have watched in recent times @SidMalhotra sorry boss u just perfect, you were simply perfect as #CaptainVikramBatra. No one could’ve done better! @advani_kiara is a treat to watch on screen! I Love you @advani_kiara only for u." Check out the Twitter review of the Shershaah movie here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal-Akshara Singh win captaincy; become the first BossMan and BossLady of the house

#Shershaah is the best movie in recent times

You just rocked with your perfomance @SidMalhotra No words for your talent and beauty @advani_kiara The movie is just awesome. thanks for giving this movie pic.twitter.com/waINDRjEr8 — Sai ___ cult fan mb?? (@143Comrade) August 12, 2021

#Shershaah is one of the finest movies in recent times

Enjoyed the brilliant performance of @SidMalhotra Spectacular performance by beauty@advani_kiara and waiting for you to share the screen with #Prabhas ❤ pic.twitter.com/W0M6jj0v3C — Gunther - Kicku follower (@Harsha_tweetz) August 12, 2021

#Shershaah is one of the best films i have watched in recent times. @SidMalhotra you were simply perfect as #CaptainVikramBatra. No one could’ve done better! @advani_kiara is a treat to watch on screen! This movie exceeds any rating! Thankyou for giving us this! pic.twitter.com/wTzpx1ygJN — Ayaz Prabha ᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ? (@AyazPBVKCult) August 12, 2021

You have killed it Sidharth https://t.co/gzzSgOrw8W Eyes were wet throughout the Journey of Shershaah?. I enjoyed each and every second of the Movie. Bachpan se bas kahaniyan hi suni thi ,aaj dekh v liya!#Shershaah #VikramBatra #ShershaahReview #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/jmga0XTy9R — Shubham Roy (@Shubham60162562) August 12, 2021

@DharmaMovies #Shershaah Raw. Real. Robust. Witness the war - the way it was in flesh & blood. Sidharth gets into the skin of Capt.Vikram Batra while Kiara is so earnest. Vishnuvardhan’s direction is razor sharp. Team ‘Shershaah’, take a bow! ?‍♂️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars) — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) August 12, 2021

#Shershaah is the best movie I've ever seen... #KabhiTumhe is an emotion ❤️?. @DarshanRavalDZ

Your voice ?

I just cried really hard after I watched the movie ??#ShershaahOnPrime#SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani — _darshanraval_fandom#jannatve (@darshanravalfa8) August 12, 2021

i’ve waited so long for this movie and no words will ever be enough to describe the impact it had.?

my heart is full.

truly a masterpiece!! ??

thank you ❤️❤️❤️#Shershaah #ShershaahOnPrime — yana (@yaitsyana) August 12, 2021

finally had the privilege of watching #Shershaah & the experience was spellbinding. the film is a power packed watch with brilliant cinematography & a tight knit screenplay. Shershaah is a film that will go down in history as one of the best films ever made in India!

?❤ pic.twitter.com/7XoRmaRh5d — ? (@chefanaitaasays) August 12, 2021

@SidMalhotra What a film ? #Shershaah

Outstanding performance by @sidmalhotra you deserve this, you have outdone yourself in this film. Everyone has a stellar performance and this is yours.

And the song of my love"Kabhi tumhe" @DarshanRavalDZ @advani_kiara u look's gorgeous? — SIRATDZ ?? #JannatVe?️?? (@siratdrdz) August 12, 2021

One of the best movie ever seen #Shershaah

Story of great army officer PVC #CaptVikramBatra @SidMalhotra at his best @advani_kiara as #DimpleCheema made all of us cry

It's sad to see that those who won the war are not there to celebrate victory with us — Gamana Sathvika?? (@GamanaSathvika) August 12, 2021

#Shershaah Amazing Movie. Stellar performance by @SidMalhotra & @advani_kiara . Lucky & worthy that spent my half night to watch the movie. Bravoooo. — Sandesh Gurav (@search_sandy) August 12, 2021

#Shershaah is a Life Changing Project for @SidMalhotra. It's a Powerful Film with an Author Backed Role for Sid as #VikramBatra.

Sid commands the screen like a tiger in this inspirational & emotional saaga. #ShershaahReview: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Recommendation: Must Watch. pic.twitter.com/xLqnzGc41w — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) August 12, 2021

So, you know now, you have to watch Shershaah. These are honest fan reactions. Meanwhile, Shershaah also got rave reviews from Bollywood celebrities. , , , Milap Zaveri, Mukesh Chhabra and more gave thumbs up to the movie. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat REVEALS only ex-wife Ridhi Dogra knew about him participating in the show apart from his family

BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Sidharth and Kiara for a chat. Sidharth shared his experience of shooting for the film and the difficult scenes that he shot for in which he revealed shooting at an elevated level was difficult for him.