Shershaah movie review: Netizens call Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer 'best film of recent times'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah it finally out. Shershaah was announced in 2019 and the production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. And now, finally, it has seen the light of the day, though digitally. For the unversed, Shershaah has been released on Amazon Prime Video and fans are showering the film with all their love. Firstly, it's Sidharth's fans are rejoicing as his film is releasing after two years. Now, those who want to get to know the fan reviews of Shershaah, you are in luck. A lot of love is being poured on Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and the whole team of Shershaah.
Fans have even called it the best movie of recent times. A lot of cine lovers are impressed with Sidharth and Kiara's performance in the film. A fan wrote, "#Shershaah is the best movie in recent times .You just rocked with your perfomance @SidMalhotra. No words for your talent and beauty @advani_kiara. The movie is just awesome. thanks for giving this movie." Another fan tweeted out, "Just wow #Shershaah is one of the best films i have watched in recent times @SidMalhotra sorry boss u just perfect, you were simply perfect as #CaptainVikramBatra. No one could've done better! @advani_kiara is a treat to watch on screen! I Love you @advani_kiara only for u." Check out the Twitter review of the Shershaah movie here:
So, you know now, you have to watch Shershaah. These are honest fan reactions. Meanwhile, Shershaah also got rave reviews from Bollywood celebrities. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Milap Zaveri, Mukesh Chhabra and more gave thumbs up to the movie.
BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Sidharth and Kiara for a chat. Sidharth shared his experience of shooting for the film and the difficult scenes that he shot for in which he revealed shooting at an elevated level was difficult for him.
