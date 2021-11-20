There is a lot of interest in the lives of and Raj Kundra following the porn films case. Everything that they do or post on social media comes under public scrutiny. When Raj was in jail following the pornography case, there were rumours all around that Shilpa is all set to move out of Raj Kundra’s house and file for divorce. There were also reports that cited Shilpa’s close friend who alleged that Shilpa wants nothing to do with Raj or his money and property and since she is a self-made woman, she will separate with him and take both their kids along. The friend also said that Shilpa doesn’t want her kids to get affected by what their father has done and for their future’s sake, she will separate from Raj. Also Read - Did Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra visit Himachal Pradesh's Baglamukhi Temple for THIS special reason?

However, nothing of that sort happened. Shilpa was at home when Raj came out on bail and returned home. But strangely, there is renewed banter on social media stating that Raj and Shilpa are all set to take a divorce. A report stating the same went viral and within no time, social media was abuzz with speculations that Shilpa and Raj are the latest Bollywood couple whose marriage is going kaput.

However, the truth is something else. Raj and Shilpa have known each other for years now. They were good friends even before they decided to get married in November 2009. We hear that while Shilpa was devastated after what happened in the porn case and the details that came out, it has not affected their bond. Therefore, no question arises of taking a divorce or choosing separation.

It can be recalled that just recently, Shilpa Shetty celebrated Karwa Chauth with great fervour with her closest friends and family in Alibaug. She also visited the Baglamukhi and Jawala Devi, some of the very popular temples in Himachal Pradesh along with her kids and Raj Kundra recently. The family is intact and they have truly moved on from the gloomy phase and it's time that netizens move on from this too and stop speculating about Shilpa-Raj or trolling them for all they do and say.