Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra wedding anniversary: 5 times the Bollywood couple courted MAJOR controversies

The last couple of months has been tough on and her businessman husband Raj Kundra. The duo during a business deal years ago. Shilpa was charmed by Raj's smile but was heartbroken when she learned that he was married. After his divorce from his first wife, Raj had revealed that it was love at first for him. Reports have claimed that Shilpa started dating Raj in 2007. The two had spent a couple of months apart when Shilpa had participated in Bigg Brother. However, their bond grew it seems. After her stint in Big Brother, he grabbed an opportunity and proposed to her Yorkshire with a 5-carat diamond ring. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty gets trolled as she gets spotted at airport without Raj Kundra; fans ask, 'Where is Hotshot uncle hiding?'

Let's have a dekko at the controversies the couple courted over the years... Also Read - From Hungama 2 to Sadak 2: These Bollywood sequels failed to meet the expectations set by their first parts

IPL Betting and spot-fixing

Shilpa Shetty co-owned Rajasthan Royals, a cricket team in the Indian Premier League. However, after a scandal of spot-fixing and betting, Raj Kundra was banned from the IPL for life. Rajasthan Royals was suspended for two years along with Chennai Super Kings. In 2018, Raj Kundra filed a petition in the supreme court under RTI. Following the scandal, Raj and Shilpa discontinued their association together as owners of the team. Also Read - Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Sherlyn Chopra requests Shilpa Shetty to 'accept her mistakes'; says, 'Please show some sympathy towards all those helpless girls'

Gold Scam

Businessman and actor Sachiin Joshi had filed a case against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and other officials of Satyug Gold Pvt. Ltd for a fraud case. Shilpa and Raj were the ex-directors of the company. Sachiin had bought a 1 KG of gold under the Satyug Gold Scheme which promised a certain fixed quantity of gold redeemable after the lock-in period a couple of years ago. However, it seems he was duped. This year Bombay High Court directed the company to hand over 1 kg gold to Joshi, along with Rs. 3,00,000 as a cost towards legal proceedings.

Spat with former wife

Earlier this year, Raj Kundra opened up on his former wife, Kavita accused Shilpa Shetty of breaking her marriage. Raj had given out an explosive interview saying that Kavita was being paid thousands of pounds for giving out interviews against the Hungama 2 actress. And that's not it, Raj also alleged that Kavita was having an affair with his ex-brother-in-law. Reports stated that Shilpa was unhappy with the whole scandal.

Sued by the owner of a textile Company

A couple of years ago, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra grabbed headlines when a textile company owner sued the Bollywood couple for allegedly duping him. He sued them for Rs 24 lakhs in the case. Raj Kundra had alleged that Shilpa was being unnecessarily dragged into the whole matter.

Pornography case

In July this year, Shilpa Shetty's husband was arrested for alleged production and distribution of pornographic content through mobile apps. He was arrested in July and had been in custody till September 20. Kundra's link to a man named Kamat landed him in trouble. Shilpa kept a stoic silence on the whole matter. After her husband got bail, she asked the media to let the law take action and that she and her family does not deserve a media trial.