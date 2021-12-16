SHOCKING! Is this what Katrina Kaif's exes Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan gave her as wedding gift?

and have been in the news ever since the reports of their wedding dates, venues were revealed in the media. And when they really tied the knot in Six Senses Fort Barwara, VicKat shippers finally heaved a sigh of relief. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a private wedding ceremony in Sawai, Madhopur, Rajasthan. Now, though a lot of Katrina and Vicky's well-wishers did not attend the wedding, it is said that she received EXPENSIVE gifts from , and more celebs. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - KGF 2, RRR, Beast, Brahmastra, Heropanti 2 and five more films ranked as the most anticipated Indian movies of 2022 – view pics

If reports are anything to go by, it is said that Salman Khan, who was rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif a couple of years ago, gifted her a swanky Range Rover worth Rs 3 crore. Katrina and Salman have been one of the hit jodis in the films. They will soon begin working on Tiger 3 again.

Katrina's former beau and star Ranbir Kapoor reportedly gifted her a diamond necklace that costs around Rs 2.7 crores. Katrina and Ranbir were said to be dating from 2010 to early 2016. It has been said that the duo had fallen in love with each other while shooting for Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani. They were said to have parted ways in early 2016.

Apart from Salman and Ranbir, the newly married Katrina and Vicky got gifts from , , , and more. Alia is rumoured to have given a basket full of perfumes that are estimated to be lakhs of rupees. Katrina will work with Alia in and 's Jee Le Zaara. Katrina's co-star Shah rukh has reportedly gifted her an expensive painting of Rs 1.5 lakhs. Kat's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara co-star Hrithik has gifted Vicky a BMW G310 R worth Rs. 3 lakhs. And that's not it, it is said that Katrina Kaif has gifted her husband Vicky Kaushal a plush apartment worth Rs 15 crores. Who says wedding empty the pockets?