SHOCKING! Model Sagarika Shona Suman getting death threats after accusing Raj Kundra of demanding NUDE audition

A couple of days ago, model and actress Sagarika Shona Suman accused 's husband, Raj Kundra of demanding a nude audition. In an undated interview, Sagarika Shona Suman revealed that a man by the name of Umesh Kamat had approached her with an offer to star in the web series that was being produced by Raj Kundra. And now, after the shocking allegation, Sagarika Shona Suman has now stated that she is getting death threats and vulgar messages.

"I am disturbed and depressed because I am getting calls from different online platforms. They are threatening me. I am getting threats of death and rape. People are calling me from different numbers and asking me what wrong has Raj Kundra done?" Sagarika said in a video, reports ETimes.

The actress further said, "They are threatening me and accusing me of shutting down their business. They even said that you people watch porn films that's why we are making it." Sagarika signed off saying that she would be reporting it all and filing an official complaint against the abusers and the ones who threatened her.

Talking about her allegations against Raj Kundra, in an interview, Sagarika Shona Suman had said, "I am a model, and I am working in the industry for 3-4 years. I have not done a lot of work. During the lockdown, certain things happened that I want to share. In August 2020, I got a call from Umesh Kamat ji who offered me a web series owned and produced by Raj Kundra. I asked him about Raj Kundra, and he told me he is Shilpa Shetty's husband. When I joined the video call, he demanded that I give a nude audition. I was shocked and I refused. The video call had three people- one of whom had their face covered and one of them was Raj Kundra I think. I want that if he is involved in such things, he is arrested, and such a racket is exposed."