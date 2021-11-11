Bollywood news is filled with wedding rumours and reports. and , Patralekhaa and , and and more, celebs have garnered headlines for their rumoured weddings in the upcoming weeks. And joining them is Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth is linked to his Shershaah co-star . And they are heavily shipped together by the masses too. For a couple of months now, the wedding rumours of Sidharth and Kiara were making a lot of buzz. However, neither Kiara nor Sidharth has ever confirmed their relationship rumours. Nonetheless, their dating rumours always excite the fans. And now, Sidharth has opened up on his wedding plans that'll leave his admirers swooning. Also Read - WHAT! Vicky Kaushal had ‘almost rejected’ URI: The Surgical Strike? THIS person convinced him to do the film

The Gentleman actor while talking to a news portal said that he has no wedding plans now as such. Instead, he was looking forward to beginning a new project. But the production of the same seems to have been delayed. However, to one's solace, he added that he will definitely let everyone know if and when the wedding happens, reports ETimes.

Earlier Kiara had opened up on her bond with her co-star and dear friend while talking to the portal. She had called him her closest friend in the industry. Sidharth also opened up on his bond with Kiara saying that he met her while she was filming Lust Stories. The actor said that the makers were very keen to get Kiara on board as Dimple for Shershaah because she had loads of earnestness and honesty in her. Sidharth had praised Kiara for her instincts and her acting chops on the sets.

On the work front, Sidharth had Thank God with and . Rumours suggest that he will also star in a web series based on a cop in collaboration with helmer .