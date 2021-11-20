'Tis the Shaadi season everywhere. Recently, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha tied the knot in Chandigarh. Tomorrow, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are tying the knot as well. B-Town is buzzing with the upcoming Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding. And amidst this Sidharth Malhotra has grabbed headlines for a wedding too. Before you jump the gun, the actor was in Delhi for his cousin's wedding and the videos and pictures from the wedding are going viral as you read this. The Shershaah actor was seen grooving to Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's Morni Banke from Badhaai Ho. He also grooved to his film Shershaah's track Ranjha co-starring Kiara Advani. Sidharth looks dashing in a bandh gala by Kunal Rawal couture.
He matched the steps with his cousins on the stage for Morni Banke. Sidharth's fandoms are busy sharing the videos and pictures of the handsome hunk from the wedding. Check out Sidharth Malhotra's Morni Banke performance here:
Here's the Baar Baar Dekho actor grooving in the baaraat with the boys.
Later, Sidharth spontaneously joined his cousins on stage and grooved to Jasleen Royal and B Praak's Ranjha from Shershaah. It was easy to match steps for him and seeing him groove with his family was a treat for his fans too. Check out the video:
Check out pictures of Sidharth from his cousin's wedding below:
Meanwhile, Sidharth recently grabbed headlines for his wedding rumours with co-star Kiara Advani. Sidharth and Kiara have been linked up ever since the two were announced as the lead pair in Shershaah. Kiara's frequent visits to Sid's house added fuel to the fire. Talking about his wedding rumours, Sidharth had said that there was no wedding happening as of now and that he would be announcing the wedding whenever it happens.
