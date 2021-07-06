Sonam Kapoor exposes pay gap in the film industry and reveals why most actresses cannot stand up to it

has been staying in London for a good amount of time now. The actress has been busy being touristy and exploring London and enjoying her freedom, taking long walks. The actress recently shot for the cover of a reputed magazine. In her interview, while shooting for the same, Sonam Kapoor revealed she misses Bombay a lot and has realized that her heart is in India. While she hopes to return soon, the actress is also concerned about the pandemic and the loss of life. In her interview, the fashionista also addressed the pay disparity in the Hindi film industry. Also Read - 'Sonam Kapoor was trained by a blind coach for Blind,' reveals filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh

"The pay gap is ridiculous," Sonam Kapoor told Vogue. She added that there's still a long way for the gap to be filled. She added, "It’s not changed at all. I can stand up to it, but then I don’t get those roles, and I’m ok with that. And frankly, I can afford to do that. I realised over the past two or three years that I have no right to judge anybody. I’m very privileged, so making difficult choices isn’t really f*cking difficult. I’d better be making those choices." Also Read - Sonam Kapoor shares a group selfie from her ‘bubble’ as she shoots for Blind – view pic

The actress added that she wants to do more about the social causes but wonders whether talking about the same on social media would be enough or even the appropriate platform. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress has been associated with her entrepreneur husband's brands which help in raising awareness about the various communities, health, mental health and more. She said, "Being a part of my husband’s work with Bhaane and VegNonVeg, working with the LGBTQI+ community, raising awareness for the hunger and malnutrition that exists in India, as well as for the disparity between the rich and poor—I don’t know, as an actor, if I’m meant to do that. Is social media the right place to talk about it? Or do I do it through my work, through a film, because it has more of an impact? Should I talk less and maybe do more? I think that’s the right way to go. Doing Ek Ladki...helped more than talking about pride month on my Instagram stories." Also Read - Sonam Kapoor starts shooting for her upcoming crime thriller, Blind, in UK – deets inside

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has Blind. A Bollywood remake of the Korean film of the same name, the film is directed by Shome Makhija.