Bollywood News is filled with and 's wedding. Though neither Vicky nor Katrina have confirmed it yet, it is said that the two rumoured lovebirds are going to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony from 7 to 9 December. For the same, the duo has reportedly booked a 700-year-old heritage site turned into a resort - Six senses fort Barwara in Madhopur, Rajasthan. And now, there's more update about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured relationship. It is said that the two are decorating the love nest together. A report in ETimes states that Vicky and Katrina have bought their apartment in Juhu. It is said that they will be occupying the 8th floor of the building. Furthermore, an entire floor is given to a family.

A source informed the portal saying that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will move into their new abode sometime in December. The report added that the decor is being done at a good pace. And that the Tiger 3 actress has been taking an active interest in decorating the house. She sometimes visits alone and sometimes Vicky accompanies her, the report added quoting a source.

So, if we are guessing right Vicky and Katrina will move into their home after the wedding. Wow, it feels surreal. Talking about their wedding in Rajasthan, it is said that their managers have started all the prep for the big fat Bollywood wedding already. Moreover, car rentals have been booked in bulk by the team to receive guests too. That's not it, a report in India Today said that high-end cars have been booked for rental services in advance to facilitate the pick-up and drop services.

The guest list has also surfaced. It is said that several B-towners including , , Kabir Khan, , , Sidharth Malhotra, , , Natasha Dalal, among others will be a part of the elaborate and grand wedding.