and 's wedding is one of the most talked-about things in the entertainment world right now. Though the two rumoured lovebirds have not confirmed their wedding, reports have surfaced stating that Vicky and Katrina will be tying the knot in Six Senses Fort of Barwara in Rajasthan. Apart from the wedding venue, various deets about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding are also out. It is being said that the duo has a no-smartphone policy. The lovebirds, reports state, don't want the videos and pictures from their wedding to be leaked in the media. And hence, it is said that the guests will be provided with basic phones. So, VicKat's wedding guests can use their phones only till a certain point. Furthermore, it is said that a secret code will be given to each person to enter the wedding venue. An NDA agreement is also said to be in place for the guests. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride-to-be and family all set to depart for Rajasthan – WATCH VIDEO

And that's not it, security around the wedding venue has been beefed up as well. Police protection has been arranged for the wedding. It is also said that bouncers will also be placed at certain points. Amidst all this hullabaloo, memes have paved their way. Check them out below: Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: THESE childhood pictures of soon-to-be Mr and Mrs are cuteness overloaded – view here

, Arbaaz Khan & Sohail Khan at Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's wedding.#VickyKatrinaWedding pic.twitter.com/VgGdjggqPc — yashika (@yashikaa_tomar) December 5, 2021

#Dramebaaj Viral Bhayani, Filmfare: Nobody can stop us from covering Vicky-Katrina's wedding, we will share pictures and videos of every moment. Vicky & Katrina: pic.twitter.com/33FsvOKBQk — Industrial Engineer (@Industrial_Er) December 5, 2021

Selmon Bhoi & his friends trying to enter #KatrinaVickywedding venue. pic.twitter.com/Ldx6JBMTQW — Baba MaChuvera ? (@indian_armada) December 5, 2021

Selmon bhoi planning how to get entry in #KatrinaVickywedding pic.twitter.com/rAvjSW8CCF — Vishant Maheshwari (@_thecleveridio) December 4, 2021

Meanwhile Vicky Kaushal before entering into his bedroom with kat..#KatrinaVickywedding pic.twitter.com/NeL12FqCcC — Rajesh K ? (@rajeshkalyankar) December 4, 2021

When you somehow manage to click picture in #KatrinaVickywedding

Inspite of non-disclosure agreements pic.twitter.com/maKWtHrUzA — Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) December 4, 2021

Only thing left in #VickyKatrinaWedding is that , Saadi ke baad guest ki memory erase kar di jaaye ! pic.twitter.com/TKbeuBBYfD — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) December 4, 2021

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly tie the knot on 9th December 2021. The pre-wedding functions will kickstart from tomorrow. It is said a cocktail party will be held on 6th December. The Mehendi ceremony will be held on the 7th followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the 8th of December. It is said that on 10th December the duo has also planned a small function. It is said a grand guest list of 120 Bollywood and other celebrities are invited to the wedding. Also Read - It's official! Bride-to-be Katrina Kaif visits groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal's house ahead of their big day with mom; actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in white saree