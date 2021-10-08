Yesterday, a hearing of and others who were nabbed by the NCB sleuths at a rave party in a drug bust on a cruise ship took place. Aryan along with others have been sent to judicial custody for 14 more days. Before this decision was announced and ever since Aryan's arrest, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of the star kid and have been visiting or extending support in whatever way they can to , and his family members. Just yesterday, had posted a hard-hitting open letter for Aryan Khan on his Instagram handle. Also Read - Gauri Khan's candid pictures with kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan are totally unmissable

In his post, he asked Aryan to "own everything he experiences." Aryan Khan's sister has reacted to his post. Though she refrained from commenting, Shah Rukh's daughter did like his post. Apart from that, a lot of celebs including and even Sussanne Khan have shown their support for Aryan by commenting on the War actor's post. While the actress dropped a heart Sussanne hailed his letter with two heart emoticons and wrote, "true to this.." , , Abhimanyu Dassani, and others have also shown their support. Celebs such as , Malaika Arora, , Tiger Shroff, , , and also extended their support by liking his post. Also Read - Bail or Jail: Will Aryan Khan come home on mom Gauri Khan's birthday?

Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: SRK's son Aryan Khan sent to 14 days in judicial custody; Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stylist drops major hint about her divorce with Naga Chaitanya and more

Talking about Hrithik Roshan's post, a snippet from his letter read, "I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you, It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man."