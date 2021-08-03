Shibani Dandekar FINALLY opens up about wedding rumours with Toofan actor Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor and model-actress-host have been going steady and strong for three years now. Just this year, the two love birds completed three years of togetherness. Earlier this year, several reports stating that Shibani and Farhan are going to tie the knot surfaced. However, both of them kept mum on the same. That is, until now. Finally, Shibani has opened up on her wedding rumours with the actor Farhan Akhtar. In a recent interview, Shibani was asked whether she is ready to take her relationship with the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara actor to the next level as they have spent considerable time together. However, her response will shock you. Also Read - Friendship Day 2021: From FRIENDS to Dil Chahta Hai – 10 films and series on yaari, dosti that you must stream today to celebrate your bond with your gang!

Shibani Dandekar while in conversation with Bollywood Bubble said, "Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet."

Furthermore, Shibani also spoke about how the lockdown helped them to know each other better in a 'much quicker way. she revealed that they already do a lot of stuff together such as working out, binge-watch shows and films, play with their furry friends and more. Plus they also have their individual professional commitments as well. Shibani Dandekar also said that both she and Farhan love their time spent apart as well while adding that they share a lot of similar interests. So, currently, the two lovebirds are enjoying their time together.

Meanwhile, Farhan's father and Padma Bhushan recipient and ace lyricist-writer, was asked about the wedding rumours earlier this year. The veteran lyricist had had that after kids turn adults they have a right to privacy. Hence, saying that he never asked Farhan or any personal questions. However, he had added that he would surely listen to them if they wished to discuss their personal life with him.