Throwback: When Aamir Khan revealed Salman Khan helped him get through his divorce with Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation a couple of days ago, taking everyone by shock. Been married for 15 years, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have a 9-year-old son, Azad Rao Khan who they welcomed via surrogacy. The Dangal actor previously parted ways with his first wife, Reena Dutta. He was married to her for 16 years before their separation. Their divorce was finalized in 2002. Now, it was a difficult time for Aamir Khan back then. And a couple of years later, in Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, the actor had revealed that Salman Khan had helped him get through his divorce back then.

Aamir heaped praises on how Salman took the initiative that turned into a beautiful friendship thereafter. The Secret Superstar actor, however, revealed that after a particularly bad experience while shooting for Andaz Apna Apna, he had decided to maintain his distance from the Ek Tha Tiger actor. Aamir said, "In Andaz Apna Apna I had a very bad experience working with Salman Khan. I didn't like him then. I found him rude and inconsiderate. After tasting the experience of working with him I just wanted to stay away from Salman." But he also added, Salman walked into my life when I was at my lowest. I had gone through a divorce with my wife. But later we bumped into each other and he expressed his wish to meet me. We met again and drank together and we connected. And it began as a genuine friendship and it has only grown."

Coming to his recent divorce, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao issued a joint statement saying that they'll remain friends and co-parent their son, Azad. "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does, (sic)" the statement read.